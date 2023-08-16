Insider Selling: Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells 107,466 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephanie Zapata Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34.

NYSE:VST opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

