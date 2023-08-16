Gregory S. Gallopoulos Sells 6,500 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GD opened at $223.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.54. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.