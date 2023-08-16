Insider Selling: Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Insider Sells 33,333,334 Shares of Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Dean Mintz sold 33,333,334 shares of Cettire stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.95), for a total value of A$100,000,002.00 ($64,935,066.23).

Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

