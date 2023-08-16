Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.64. Weave Communications shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 37,760 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $70,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 587,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $748,359.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,433,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,552,528.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $70,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 587,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,730. Company insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Weave Communications by 245.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

