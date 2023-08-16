Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,650 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,239,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,245,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,541,806.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $219.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $259.46.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

