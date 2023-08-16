Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 125,816 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $394.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

