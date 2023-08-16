Quintin J. Lai Sells 21,101 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WST opened at $402.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $408.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

