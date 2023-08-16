John B. Williamson III Buys 2,450 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,450 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $45,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,316.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RGC Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 58.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

See Also

