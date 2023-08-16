High Liner Foods Incorporated Acquires 3,700 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.52 per share, with a total value of C$46,315.12.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:HLF opened at C$12.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. High Liner Foods Inc has a 52 week low of C$12.08 and a 52 week high of C$15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$413.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.60.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of C$445.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.06 million. Equities analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.8433824 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

