Barry F. Schwartz Buys 1,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

GLPI stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

