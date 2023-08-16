Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Purchases 458 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz bought 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$108.99 ($70.77) per share, with a total value of A$49,916.96 ($32,413.61).
Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz bought 436 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$114.52 ($74.36) per share, with a total value of A$49,929.85 ($32,421.98).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
