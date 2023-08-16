Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Purchases 458 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz bought 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$108.99 ($70.77) per share, with a total value of A$49,916.96 ($32,413.61).

Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz bought 436 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$114.52 ($74.36) per share, with a total value of A$49,929.85 ($32,421.98).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $2.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 46.07%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

