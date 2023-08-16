Insider Buying: OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Marc Zenner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,328.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OneSpan Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

