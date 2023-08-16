Paul Robbins Sells 6,100 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Robbins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total transaction of C$51,171.07.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

TSE:XTC opened at C$8.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$316.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.12. Exco Technologies Limited has a one year low of C$6.80 and a one year high of C$8.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Stories

