Glenda Dorchak Sells 200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ANSYS Stock Performance
ANSS opened at $296.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.30 and its 200-day moving average is $311.79.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.67.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
