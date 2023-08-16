Glenda Dorchak Sells 200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $296.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.30 and its 200-day moving average is $311.79.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.67.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

