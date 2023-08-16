Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Buys 7,500 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.53. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

