Kathy E. Walker Sells 69,125 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Kathy E. Walker sold 69,125 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $78,111.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,829.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 9,780,004 shares during the period. CQS US LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,347,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 415,679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,297,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 684,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 165,966 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

