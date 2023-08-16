Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.97. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Savara shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 33,117 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Savara alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVRA

Insider Transactions at Savara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,151,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 37,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $97,636.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,201,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,003.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,151,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,923.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 426,957 shares of company stock worth $1,244,680. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in Savara by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,493 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the third quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Savara Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a current ratio of 18.33. The firm has a market cap of $521.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.