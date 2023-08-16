Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $7.85. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 994,363 shares trading hands.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

