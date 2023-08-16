Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 2,012,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 4,180,865 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.65.

PGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pagaya Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 72.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.