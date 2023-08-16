Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,739,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 3,620,468 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 2,057,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

