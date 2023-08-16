Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $144.01, with a volume of 3127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.52 per share. This represents a $14.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

