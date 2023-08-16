Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 621,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 2,257,384 shares.The stock last traded at $257.10 and had previously closed at $254.43.

Specifically, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,409 shares of company stock valued at $14,164,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.50.

The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.01 and its 200-day moving average is $173.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

