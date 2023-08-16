CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.25. The stock traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 895873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23. The firm has a market cap of C$859.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

