Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading 1.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neogen traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.91. 116,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,745,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

