DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Up 1.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DigitalBridge Group traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 80,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,717,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.01%.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

