Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wolverine World Wide traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 138,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,153,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 270,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 71,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -11.17%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

