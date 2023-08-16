CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 3.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $182.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $162.39 and last traded at $162.04. 85,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 434,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.43.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.59.
The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
