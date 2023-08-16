TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 5,806,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 4,685,889 shares.The stock last traded at $10.86 and had previously closed at $10.13.

Specifically, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.87.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.