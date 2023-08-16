Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Excelerate Energy traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 104,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 209,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

