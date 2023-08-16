Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Up 4.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.27. 1,157,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,487,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDS. Citigroup raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

