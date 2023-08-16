Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.81. 2,490,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,666,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $842,690,097. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

