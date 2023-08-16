High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. High Liner Foods traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 10341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.52 per share, with a total value of C$46,315.12. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$413.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.45.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of C$445.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.8433824 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

