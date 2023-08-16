Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 200,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 521,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Specifically, CFO Peter Francis Minan bought 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.34. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 293,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,507.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $520.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

