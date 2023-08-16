Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 200,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 521,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Specifically, CFO Peter Francis Minan bought 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.34. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 293,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,507.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $582.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
