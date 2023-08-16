Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $62.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 424,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 770,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $364,149.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 598,715 shares of company stock worth $21,766,008. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of -0.40.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

