Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $62.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 424,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 770,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.
Read Our Latest Analysis on VTYX
Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 4.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of -0.40.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ventyx Biosciences
- Trading Halts Explained
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.