Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 170.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TARS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $554.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,221.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,221.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $62,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,006 shares in the company, valued at $20,810,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,643 shares of company stock worth $2,703,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 95,712 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

