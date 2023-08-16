Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 170.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TARS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TARS
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,221.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,221.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $62,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,006 shares in the company, valued at $20,810,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,643 shares of company stock worth $2,703,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 95,712 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.