TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 37,880 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $99,624.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,624.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TScan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 37,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $99,624.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,624.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

