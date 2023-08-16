Citigroup Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Neutral

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $71,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

