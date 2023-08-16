XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.50. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 202.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of XOS in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.02.

Get XOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOS

XOS Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XOS stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. XOS has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XOS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of XOS by 623.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOS by 1,011.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 63,137 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.