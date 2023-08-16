Stifel Nicolaus Increases Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target to C$3.50

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 54.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:MDP opened at C$7.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

