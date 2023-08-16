Stifel Nicolaus Increases Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target to C$3.50

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 54.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CVE:MDP opened at C$7.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medexus Pharmaceuticals
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.