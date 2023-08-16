Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pivotree

Pivotree Trading Up 1.9 %

About Pivotree

CVE:PVT opened at C$2.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pivotree has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$4.00. The company has a market cap of C$58.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.06.

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.