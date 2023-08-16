Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday.
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
