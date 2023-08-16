Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s previous close.
Pivotree Price Performance
Pivotree stock opened at C$2.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pivotree has a 52-week low of C$2.15 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a market cap of C$58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.69.
About Pivotree
