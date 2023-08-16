Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s previous close.

Pivotree Price Performance

Pivotree stock opened at C$2.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pivotree has a 52-week low of C$2.15 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a market cap of C$58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.69.

About Pivotree

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

