Semantix (STIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Semantix Stock Performance
NASDAQ STIX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Semantix has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.96.
Institutional Trading of Semantix
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Semantix by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semantix in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semantix in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
About Semantix
Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Semantix
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.