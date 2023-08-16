Semantix (STIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semantix Stock Performance

NASDAQ STIX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Semantix has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Institutional Trading of Semantix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Semantix by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semantix in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semantix in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.

