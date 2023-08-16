Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.12%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

