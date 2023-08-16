Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Set to Split on Monday, August 28th

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, August 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 28th.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of TMV opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $95.15 and a twelve month high of $183.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $118.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

