Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 21st (NASDAQ:BOWNU)

Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 21st. Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOWNU opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.22.

Get Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit alerts:

Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bowen Acquisition Corp, a blank check company, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.