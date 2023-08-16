Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 21st (NASDAQ:BOWNU)

Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 21st. Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BOWNU opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.22.
Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Acquisition Corp Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.