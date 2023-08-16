Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) Shares to Split on Monday, August 28th

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, August 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of MEXX stock opened at $145.34 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $173.69. The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 19.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (MEXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Mexico IMI 25-50 index. The fund offers daily leveraged 3X exposure to a broad, market-cap-weighted index of Mexican firms. MEXX was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

