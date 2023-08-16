Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Set to Split on Monday, August 28th (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, August 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, August 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 28th.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $208.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

