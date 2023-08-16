Barbara Powley Buys 138 Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley bought 138 shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £142.14 ($180.31).

Shares of MTU opened at GBX 103 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.30. The stock has a market cap of £172.40 million, a PE ratio of -166.13 and a beta of 0.94. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 90.34 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.76 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -806.45%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

