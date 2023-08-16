I-Mab (IMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

I-Mab Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

Institutional Trading of I-Mab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 111,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

