Jon Mortimore Buys 97 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Mortimore acquired 97 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($189.50).
Jon Mortimore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Jon Mortimore acquired 119 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($190.21).
- On Monday, June 12th, Jon Mortimore acquired 116 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($191.30).
Dr. Martens Stock Up 0.3 %
LON DOCS opened at GBX 154.90 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,191.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.10.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
